Saif Ali Khan's back is Taimur Ali Khan's new favourite place, here's proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an image of Taimur Ali Khan resting on dad Saif Ali Khan's back

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her 'favourite boys' Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan making the most out of lockdown. Kareena, standing atop sleepyhead Saif and Taimur on his back, clicked the father-son's candid moments.

She shared an image of Taimur in Donal Duck t-shirt and shorts, yawning while laying on top of Saif's back. Dressed in his white attire, Saif, on the other hand, kept sleeping, with one hand touching his head and the other away from him.

Kareena shared two images of the father-son duo. "Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally," wrote Kareena alongside the images.

See her post here:

Soon, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora Ladakh shared a heart emoji on the post. Kareena had recently shared images of her niece Inaaya creating her family tree. Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif, Soha, Kunal Kemmu, Kareena, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen in the picture.