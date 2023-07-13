Headlines

Saif Ali Khan's next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reportedly sold to Netflix for Rs 60 crores.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 07:11 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan will be next starring in Siddharth Anand’s yet untitled action thriller, which will mark the duo’s reunion after 16 years. The two have worked together in Tara Rum Pum and Salaam Namaste earlier. Siddharth Anand recently gained credentials in the action thriller genre with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. His collaboration with Saif has reportedly been sold to an OTT giant.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “Siddharth Anand is the man in demand after delivering War and Pathaan in a short period of time. His aim with Marflix is to create the biggest action films across the platforms and the yet untitled Saif Ali Khan is a step in that direction for the digital world. He has signed a good deal with Netflix as the film is sold to the digital player for a sum of Rs 60 crore,”

Grapevine is abuzz that while Siddharth is not directing the film himself, it will have his signature all over it. He is producing the film under his banner Marflix Pictures. The movie will be directed by filmmaker Robby Grewal. The report also quoted the sourcce as saying, “Sid and Robby go a long way and share a bond beyond just cinema. It’s a subject developed by Marflix and has got Robby on board to bring it to the spectacle”.

This upcoming film will mark a reunion of Saif and Siddharth after they worked together in the early 2000s in films like Tara Rum Pum, Salaam Namaste, and Hum Tum.

Siddharth also has other big projects lined up for him which include John Abraham- Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, which will release in 2024. Following that, he will reportedly helm Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Part of the YRF Spy Universe, the film is expected to release in 2025.

 

