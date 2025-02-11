In his first interview since the attack, Saif Ali Khan answered questions about a few things, including why he went to the hospital with his son Taimur in an auto rickshaw but not with his wife Kareena.

Recently, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Bandra, and as details emerged, various conspiracy theories began circulating online.

In his first interview since the attack, the 54-year-old actor answered questions about a few things, including why he went to the hospital with his son Taimur in an auto rickshaw but not with his wife Kareena, his recovery, and the rumors surrounding the incident.

After being attacked on January 16, Saif was taken to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw because no drivers were available at that moment.

In an interview with The Times of India, Saif Ali Khan shared details of the incident, recalling that he and Kareena were asleep in their room when, around 2 a.m., a house help came in and told them that an intruder had entered Jeh's room and was asking for money. Saif described the intruder as wearing a mask and holding two knives.

Saif Ali Khan stated that "something took over" him in the moment, prompting him to instinctively grab the intruder and pull him down. However, the attacker retaliated by stabbing Saif in the back and neck. Saif explained that the adrenaline rush caused him not to realize at first that he was being attacked.

Saif shared, “I couldn’t handle it after a while as there were two knives in action. I was praying that someone could get this guy off me at this point.” At that moment, his house help, Geeta, stepped in and successfully pulled the intruder away from Saif. The two then "rolled away" from the room to safety.

Saif also revealed that they had locked the intruder inside Jeh's room, but he managed to escape through the same drainpipe in the kids' bathroom that he had used to enter the house.

Kareena took Jeh to Taimur's room to keep them safe while Saif handled the situation. After securing the intruder, Saif headed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw, with Taimur and house help Hari by his side, as no driver was available at the time.

Saif recalled Taimur staying composed despite seeing him covered in blood, even asking, "Are you going to die?" Saif reassured him, saying, "No." While Saif and Taimur went to the hospital, Kareena took Jeh to her sister Karisma Kapoor's house.

It was only when Saif reached the hospital that he fully understood the severity of his injuries. Doctors informed him that the knife had penetrated his shoulder blade by three to four inches, working its way dangerously close to the spinal cord.

Saif described the injury as a "huge stab" that almost hit his spinal cord. He said the spinal fluid was leaking, which made his leg feel numb. "It was that close: Just one more millimetre and I could have been paralyzed," he said. Saif had a six-hour surgery, which he said was the longest he had ever gone through.

“I don’t understand how he missed my carotid artery and jugular vein… it’s not possible to cut somebody’s neck the way my neck is cut, and not kill them,” Said mentioned.