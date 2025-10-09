Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn't walk out from hospital in wheelchair after stabbing incident: 'Why create any kind of...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Move over binging, Netflix is now bringing video games on TV for first time, check list of new games

Rafiqui Rhara Mutton to Muridke Meetha Pan: Indian Air Force marks 93rd anniversary, dinner menu with a twist goes viral, HINT: Pakistan

Private jet skids off from runway at Farrukhabad airstrip, collapses into bushes; pilots, passengers escape narrowly, WATCH

Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, has this Ratan Tata connection, his name is...

Ratan Tata’s troubled childhood: Why did mother abandon him to remarry? Who was Simone Tata for whom Ratan's parents separated?

PVR INOX lets audiences eat, relax, watch movies all in one place, introduces India’s first dine-in cinema in this city, not Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, it is...

Land Rover Defender, with '1111' number plate loses control, crashes into vehicles near Noida Mall, driver in custody, WATCH video

Japan in big trouble, declares nationwide epidemic; schools, colleges, markets closed due to....

Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s key diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pakistan

Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, has this Ratan Tata connection, his name is...

Meet man who was India’s first pilot, Bharat Ratna awardee, his name is...

Ratan Tata’s troubled childhood: Why did mother abandon him to remarry? Who was Simone Tata for whom Ratan's parents separated?

Ratan Tata’s troubled childhood: Why did mother abandon him at 10?

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn't walk out from hospital in wheelchair after stabbing incident: 'Why create any kind of...'

After spending 10 days in the hospital recovering from serious injuries from his stabbing incident, Saif Ali Khan was spotted walking out unassisted. His composed appearance sparked fresh speculation in the media, with many accusing the actor of having faked the entire incident.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 02:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Saif Ali Khan has finally opened up about his much-talked-about public appearance following the brutal attack he suffered in January 2025 at his Bandra residence, which had left both fans and the industry in a state of shock. During his appearance on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Twinkle also mentioned that Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore had advised him to use a wheelchair when leaving the hospital.

After spending 10 days in the hospital recovering from serious injuries, Saif was spotted walking out unassisted, dressed smartly in a crisp white shirt and blue jeans. His composed appearance sparked fresh speculation in the media, with many accusing the actor of having faked the entire incident.

Addressing the incident, Saif shared the reason behind his decision to walk out of the hospital instead of using a wheelchair. "I was okay. The doctors and the team had fixed it all up, and I was at the hospital for a week or so, and my back was also okay. Yes, it was painful to walk, but I could manage to walk," he said.

He further added, "The wheelchair was not required, but somebody suggested that we should go in an ambulance, while somebody else also suggested that we should go in a wheelchair. My instinct was, 'why create any kind of panic or worry, even with family, friends and well-wishers?' In fact, just walk out to send a picture message that 'you are okay.' So that was the idea."

He further spoke about his utter dismay when his decision backfired. "But to my shock, there was so much feedback on that. People were calling it fake and calling it untrue and all of that. But that's the kind of world we live in", the National Award-winning actor concluded.

Twinkle, who was in touch with Saif's family during that time, revealed, "I spoke to your mom after that, and she said that she had asked you to go in a wheelchair to avoid unnecessary controversies." To which Saif simply replied, "I did not want to create worries or any kind of panic."

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan met with a brutal attack at his Bandra residence when a thief entered his house, straight into his younger son Jehangir Ali Khan's room. While in an attempt to save his family, Saif was attacked brutally on his chest and spine with a sharp knife.

