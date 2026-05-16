Saif Ali Khan reveals Vishal Bhardwaj cast him as Langda Tyagi in Omkara after watching Dil Chahta Hai: 'He saw something evil in Sameer'

Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara is widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's finest Shakespearean adaptations, transplanting the tragedy of Othello to the political badlands of Uttar Pradesh. The film featured Ajay Devgn in the title role, with Saif playing the scheming antagonist Langda Tyagi.

Saif Ali Khan vividly remembers the time when he was talking to his mother, veteran star Sharmila Tagore, on phone and she asked him to do a Shakespearean adaptation, notably Othello. And the very next call he received was from filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj who offered him the Langda Tyagi role in Omkara. "I thought, what is going on?" Saif recalled, reflecting on the overwhelming praise he received for his performance in Bhardwaj's Hindi heartland adaptation of Othello.

At the time, the actor was shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Eklavya in Jaipur, Rajasthan. "I was staying at the lovely Rambagh hotel and one day, I was sitting on the lawn in the morning, having breakfast, and my mom was talking to me and she said, 'You're doing well now, you're acting well, I'm very pleased with how things are going. I think you should do Shakespeare, like Othello or something. So, I was like, 'That would be interesting, thanks mom.' And I hung up. Just then, the phone rang and it was Vishal Bharadwaj saying, 'I want to come and see you, I’ve Othello," Saif told PTI.

The actor said he asked the filmmaker if he can play the titular role in the movie. "He (Bhardwaj) said, 'No, it's not Othello. It's Iago. He said, 'I find you very handsome looking and Othello is slightly complex to the way he looks. So, you can't do that. But listen to what I have in mind'," Saif recounted.

Released in July 2006, Omkara is widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's finest Shakespearean adaptations, transplanting the tragedy of Othello to the political badlands of Uttar Pradesh. The film featured Ajay Devgn in the title role, with Saif playing the scheming Langda Tyagi alongside Kareena Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Konkona Sen Sharma. Saif's performance earned him several awards and is widely counted among the finest of his career.

Asked what made Bhardwaj cast him as the antagonist in the movie, the actor said, "He told me, 'I saw Dil Chahta Hai, I think you can do it.' I don't know, he saw something evil in my portrayal of Sameer. So, we did it."

Saif praised the filmmaker for always having faith in him. "Everyone was doubtful but he was very kind and supportive and helped me with the dialogues. I did a lot of homework. I was on holiday in Maldives, people were like, 'Why don't you rehearse in the heartland?' I was reading this script under an umbrella in the Maldives, learning all these lines and kept practicing. Then I came back." He remembered nailing the first shot he gave for the movie. "It was a nice scene with the great Deepak Dobriyal. Then everyone on the set started calling me 'Khan sahab' which was their way of saying that you can do it."

Now 20 years later, Saif said he is still reaping the rewards of Omkara. He is now seen in the Netflix cop drama Kartavya. "Omkara has done so much for me, and I'll always be thankful. It's expressed a certain range to a bunch of filmmakers, who would otherwise think that I can't do it. They've said, 'Okay, if he's done that, then he can do this'."

"I like playing roles like this (in Kartavya), which is not like Omkara but it's a little grounded, rooted, and very different to my personality. But that's the whole point of acting. So, it's nice if you can be free enough to have your own accent and your own body language and not try and convince people that actually you can be different," he said.

Kartavya, which also features Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Hussain Manish Chaudhari and Rasika Dugal, premiered on Netflix on Friday. It is directed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame and produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

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