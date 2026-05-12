Saif Ali Khan reveals Shah Rukh Khan approached him for Kartavya: 'He gave us the room to make the film on our own'

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Chaudhari, Zakir Hussain, and journalist Saurabh Dwivedi in his Bollywood debut, Shah Rukh Khan-backed Kartavya will start streaming on Netflix from May 15.

Saif Ali Khan says producer Shah Rukh Khan gave the team of Kartavya a free hand to make the film the way they wanted. In fact, Shah Rukh was the one who called Saif to inform about the script that they were developing at Red Chillies. "SRK said, 'There's a lovely script, and I would like you to hear it, and do it.' Then I listened to it and met the director. Once the film was complete, he said, 'It has come out as a lovely movie.' He was very happy. Sometimes the presence (of Shah Rukh) can be overwhelming on sets and I think he understands that. He gave us room to make the film on our own. I felt I was working for his production with his kind of sensibility", the Omkara actor said.

Directed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame, the film stars Rasika Dugal opposite Saif and the actor said he is a huge fan of the Mirzapur actress. "It was elevating (to work with Dugal). When you work with an artist of this calibre, and she (Rasika) is such a wonderful actor, I was challenged and tried my best and it brought out the good work in me also. I'm a big fan of hers and it was nice working with her," Saif stated.

Dugal said she has long admired Saif and had a fun experience working with him. "I've been an admirer of his work for many years. I had heard that Saif is the most fun co-actor to work with and that was true and more. He has a fantastic sense of humour and he brought in a certain energy to the set, which was beautiful. I wish we had more days to shoot," she said.

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainments, Kartavya follows a police officer (Saif), as he navigates rising threats while grappling with the weight of duty and the safety of his family. As the lines between right and wrong begin to blur, the film unfolds as a layered exploration of power, guilt, and the consequences of silence, inviting audiences to question morality and the true cost of justice.

Saif said that what drew him to Kartavya was its layered narrative and his character of a police man, named Pawan. "We did the film because it's a good story. If you put pressure on any person then you are revealing your true identity and this character goes through different kind of pressure, be it work related, family. I found that very interesting and I was like, 'How will he get out of it, what decisions will he make?' I thought it was lovely and it all builds up slowly. Pulkit is fantastic director and I thank the producer for making the film and releasing it," the actor said.

On portraying a cop on the screen, Saif said, "I play people who happen to be police officers. It’s more about the person than the cop." Dugal, who has garnered acclaim for playing the role of a cop in the popular series Delhi Crime, said Kartavya continues her interest in exploring the human side of law enforcement. "It's the story of exploring the human side (of a police officer) and Kartavya is also about the moral conflict of a police officer and it has been explored beautifully in the film. It’s the classic tussle between duty and conscious, which is the theme I'm not tired of," she said.

Also starring Sanjay Mishra, Manish Chaudhari, Zakir Hussain, and journalist Saurabh Dwivedi in his Bollywood debut, Kartavya will start streaming on Netflix from May 15.

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