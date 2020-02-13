Saif Ali Khan reveals Rani Mukerji's dating advice to him when he just started dating Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, 'What Women Want Season 2', Saif Ali Khan shared an interesting dating tip given to him by Rani Mukerji.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been together for 11 years now. The couple is married for more than seven years and has been setting couple goals in every step. They make for a stylish couple and are also doting parents to their toddler Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, Saif made an appearance on Kareena's radio show What Women Want season two for a Valentine's Day special episode. They spoke about their take on modern marriages.

During the show, Saif shared an interesting dating tip which Rani Mukerji gave to him when he just started dating Kareena. Sharing about it, the actor stated, "I remember Rani Mukerji told me once when we had just started dating... you and I. Because I don't think I had ever been out with a working actress before in that sense. So she said, 'Just behave like you are in a relationship with a man.'"

Saif further shared, "She meant that don't get into the gender of it. Treat it with like an equal. You got two heroes in the house. Two people working and then you will have no problems. I think she is absolutely right."

Impressed by Rani's advice, Kareena said, "That's I think a very cool thing to say."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif and Rani are all set to reunite after many years with Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the trailer of Kareena's upcoming film, Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles was unveiled today.