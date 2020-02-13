Saif Ali Khan reveals Rani Mukerji's dating advice to him when he just started dating Kareena Kapoor Khan

Headlines

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

'Meri bowl pe bhi koi itna...': Ravindra Jadeja's witty take on Virat Kohli's stunning catch during IND vs WI 1st ODI

Shweta Bachchan reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani — Says this about mother Jaya Bachchan's role

Malayalam actress Nithiya Sasi, friend arrested for allegedly extorting, blackmailing 75-year-old man over nude photos

HC sends notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in disqualification petition, cites allegations of election malpractice

Revealed: Here's why Suryakumar Yadav wore Sanju Samson's jersey in India vs West Indies 1st ODI

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

'Meri bowl pe bhi koi itna...': Ravindra Jadeja's witty take on Virat Kohli's stunning catch during IND vs WI 1st ODI

8 foods to lower uric acid level

7 Indian superfoods to prevent hair loss

Highest-paid government jobs in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

Malayalam actress Nithiya Sasi, friend arrested for allegedly extorting, blackmailing 75-year-old man over nude photos

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Bollywood

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan reveals Rani Mukerji's dating advice to him when he just started dating Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, 'What Women Want Season 2', Saif Ali Khan shared an interesting dating tip given to him by Rani Mukerji.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 04:13 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been together for 11 years now. The couple is married for more than seven years and has been setting couple goals in every step. They make for a stylish couple and are also doting parents to their toddler Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, Saif made an appearance on Kareena's radio show What Women Want season two for a Valentine's Day special episode. They spoke about their take on modern marriages.

During the show, Saif shared an interesting dating tip which Rani Mukerji gave to him when he just started dating Kareena. Sharing about it, the actor stated, "I remember Rani Mukerji told me once when we had just started dating... you and I. Because I don't think I had ever been out with a working actress before in that sense. So she said, 'Just behave like you are in a relationship with a man.'"

Saif further shared, "She meant that don't get into the gender of it. Treat it with like an equal. You got two heroes in the house. Two people working and then you will have no problems. I think she is absolutely right."

Impressed by Rani's advice, Kareena said, "That's I think a very cool thing to say."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif and Rani are all set to reunite after many years with Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the trailer of Kareena's upcoming film, Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles was unveiled today.

