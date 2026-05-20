Saif Ali Khan remembers father Tiger Pataudi, celebrates his hero, but admits he would have been 'slightly embarrassed' for this reason

Saif Ali Khan celebrated the life and legacy of his father, ace cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi. He revealed how Tiger shaped his life, and what his reaction would be seeing his journey getting celebrated.

On Tuesday evening, actor Saif Ali Khan was in Kolkata to celebrate the legacy of his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi. Saif attended the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026, reflecting on his father’s life, his passion for cricket, and cherished the memories associated with him. In the special lecture, he was joined by Sir Ian Botham.

How Saif remembers his father

Addressing the audience, Saif said that while the world calls Tiger Pataudi 'a dashing and courageous batsman, one of the world’s best fielders, and one of India’s greatest captains who changed the way we played cricket,' he remembers his father as “a man of few words." Saif further added, "I knew him respectfully as Abba, a man of very few words who somehow said everything that mattered. Growing up, cricket was everywhere in our home. Everyone played - drivers, staff, family, cousins, gardeners. Cricket was always a great equaliser and taught us to respect people from an early age."

Tiger Pataudi never let his eye injury affect his determination: Saif Ali Khan

The Kartavya actor recalled how his father refused to let his eye injury become a limitation. Saif said, "I never heard him describe the loss as an adversity. To him, it was simply a fact. Something to adjust to. Something to work harder around. And perhaps that is what defined him most. Not brilliance alone - but composure. He believed leadership was not about commanding attention, but about earning trust by being open and, above all, fair."

Complimenting his father's dedication, Saif asserted, "He believed in belief - instilling self-belief in Indian players who had never before been told they could dominate world cricket. At a time when Indian teams were expected merely to participate, he insisted they compete to win. And that massive change of mindset, I think, was one of his great contributions."

Tiger Pataudi never boasted about his milestones at home

The Omkara actor also confessed that Tiger Pataudi rarely spoke about his cricket milestones at home. He said, "At home, he rarely spoke about achievements. He rarely spoke about anything. My mother would be exasperated at dinners and get-togethers with people less informed than him, who would be giving their opinion. He would say no one asked me, but he wouldn’t speak, because no one asked him. It was a very different brand of confidence."

If Tiger had been alive, he would be embarrassed: Saif Ali Khan

Saif proudly stated that Tiger Pataudi was his hero, and he can go on and on about him all night. He concluded the speech by saying, "If my father were here this evening, he would probably be slightly embarrassed by all this attention and then quietly pleased that the conversation remained about cricket, ideas, and the future. So on behalf of our family, thank you for remembering him not as a figure from the past, but as a continuing presence in the spirit of the game."