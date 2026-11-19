In January this year, Saif Ali Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai, following which he was hospitalised. The accused was arrested by the Mumbai police after a few days.

Saif Ali Khan has received a death threat allegedly in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, the latest in a series of threats made to film stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor, in recent weeks. The Mumbai Police started an investigation and are verifying the authenticity of the threat, an official said on Thursday.

"Actor Saif Ali Khan received a voice message on his phone in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, stating that he would meet the same fate as Baba Siddique," the police official said, adding that the focus is on whether the threat genuinely originated from Akhtar or someone else is impersonating him and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to harass celebrities.

Recently, the Mumbai Police had arrested 30-year-old Bengaluru-based IIT graduate Vaibhav Mishra, who had allegedly used AI to issue threats despite having no links to any gang, to film stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor.

In January this year, Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his residence in Mumbai, following which he was hospitalised. The accused was arrested by the Mumbai police after a few days.

Baba Siddique (66), a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Alongside the personal threats to actors, superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, has been repeatedly named in a series of hoax bomb warnings sent to authorities in Mumbai and Pune over the past month.

On November 12, authorities in both cities were placed on high alert following emails sent in the name of a purported organisation called the 'Khalistan National Army' threatening bomb blasts at multiple locations, including Bachchan's bungalow, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mahalaxmi Stadium, the Mumbai Mayor's office, a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch, and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) searched the premises, and no explosives were found. The PMC had previously received similar hoax emails on June 10 and November 3.

Earlier, on November 6, the police had conducted extensive searches at the Bombay High Court, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Bachchan's residence following another hoax threat email. Cyber police are currently tracing the IP addresses of the senders.

Prior to these incidents, an email sent on October 23 to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi had warned of an attack on Bachchan's bungalow, a school, and singer Diljit Dosanjh's scheduled concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

Amid the heightened security concerns, Bachchan was recently seen greeting fans outside his residence from behind a transparent bulletproof enclosure.

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