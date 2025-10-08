Saif Ali Khan recalls his stabbing incident, reveals attacker had two knives: 'Taimur looked at me and...'

Saif Ali Khan shared that the intruder, who entered his house late at night, had two knives, and went into a reckless mode when the actor fought with him to save his family.

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar will appear as the guests in the third episode of the streaming chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on Thursday, October 9, on Amazon Prime Video. During the show, Saif recollected the stabbing incident when he was critically injured at his Bandra home earlier this year.

The Omkara actor shared that the intruder, who entered his house late at night, had two knives, and went into a reckless mode when the actor fought with him to save his family. Saif said, "I barged into Jeh’s room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife. I jumped on him and we started fighting. And then, he went mad. He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me. Taimur looked at me upstairs, and he said, 'Oh, my God! Are you going to die?' And I said, no, I don’t think so. But I’ve got a pain in the back. I'm not going to die, I'm fine."

The attack on Saif Ali Khan occurred on January 16 when accused Shariful Islam Shehzad, allegedly attempting a robbery, broke into his Bandra residence. During the incident, Khan was severely injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for five days before being discharged on January 21.

On January 19, the police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad from Thane. Investigators revealed that he had entered India from Bangladesh and had stayed in multiple locations in Kolkata before eventually making his way to Mumbai. Shezad filed a bail plea in the Mumbai Sessions Court, claiming that he is innocent and that the case against him is fabricated.

