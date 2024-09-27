Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's 'stars charge Rs 40 crore but bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark: 'He wants to...'

Saif Ali Khan has this to say on Karan Johar's 'stars don't guarantee success' remark.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 07:19 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Karan Johar's 'stars charge Rs 40 crore but bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark: 'He wants to...'
Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan
After impressing everyone with his act in Adiprush, Saif Ali Khan is back to entertain the audience with his latest release Devara. The actor who is currently busy promoting the film, reflected on Karan Johar's recent 'stars charge Rs 40 crore, bring in only Rs 3.5 crore' remark. 

During the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024, Saif Ali Khan addressed Karan Johar's recent remark and joked that he was talking about cutting pay cheques. He said, "He wants to cut pay cheques. I think I should have my own union on that. I am sure he is right, but it makes me a little nervous when we hear about cutting pay cheques. No cutting pay cheques."

He further added, "Well look, the economics of our industry (is like that). That's what happens - you go to a star, and sometimes they say 'Hey, if you want me, that's what it is going to cost'. And people pay it. And if people pay it, then sometimes the economics do get skewed. But, Indians are businessmen. So the film industry is primarily a business kind of financial centre in itself and people take shots. But, Karan Johar knows best. I'm just joking."

He further explained, "What he is talking about is people charging astronomical money and then not delivering, which can't last. We don't charge that much, we are recession-proof."

Saif Ali Khan is playing the antagonist, Bhairava, against Jr NTR in Devara. The film marks his Telugu debut and also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film has finally hit the theatres today (September 27). 

'Devara Part 1' stars Jr NTR in dual roles and he plays the role of a father and son. Promoting the film, the actor said. "It’s me and me. You’ve got Devara the father, and you’ve got Varada the son. It is, I mean I really don’t want to give a lot of spoilers, but it is a rollercoaster journey of a father and son.”

