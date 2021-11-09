Saif-Rani, Siddhanth-Sharvari to pull off eight outlandish cons in Bunty Aur Babli 2? Find out

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Saif-Rani, Siddhanth-Sharvari to pull off eight outlandish cons in Bunty Aur Babli 2? Find out

The rib-tickling comedy will pit the two sets of con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 01:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever since the announcement of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' happened, there was excitement to know how many mind-blowing cons would the film have! Well, we have information from sources close to the project that the out and out festive family entertainer will see Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari pull off eight outlandish and super-intelligent cons that will wow audiences thoroughly. 

A trade source reveals, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been designed to be a comedy that entertains audiences thoroughly. Because it is a film about con men, there is an expectation that it will have massive cons that are unique and super intelligent. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will live up to this expectation because we have heard that the makers will showcase 8 massive cons with two sets of Bunty Bablis pulling off elaborate cons in outlandish disguises!"When contacted, director of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an assistant director in YRF's biggest blockbusters 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', said, "You have to watch the film to see how many intelligent cons have been pulled off by these two pairs of Bunty Bablis. It is a film about con artists taking on each other to show the world who is the better con-couple."

He added, "You can expect the biggest of cons because we have to do justice to that fact that we are rebooting Bunty Aur Babli. We have some really special cons that will wow audiences and we can’t wait to watch their reaction. We have written this film as a non-stop entertainer and we aim to deliver on that promise."Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. The rib-tickling comedy will pit the two sets of con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Know real reason why Nayanthara did not promote her Bollywood debut Jawan, was absent from film's success meet

India’s tit for tat move: MEA expels Canadian diplomat after Trudeau’s allegations on Nijjar’s death

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Try these delicious homemade modak recipes for Vinayaka Chaturthi

Vinayakan rubbishes reports of him receiving only Rs 35 lakh for Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer: 'I hope the producer...'

Jawan director Atlee reveals he learnt writing from this National Award-winning director

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE