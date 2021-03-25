Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' release date postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Aditya Chopra is extremely bullish about Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' which YRF reckons is a big screen entertainer for the entire family to enjoy. The film was initially slated to release on April 23 but now YRF has decided to postpone the release given the seriousness of the second wave of coronavirus across the country and the new restrictions and lockdowns that are being implemented currently.

Aditya Chopra is wanting to put the release on hold and release it in theatres at a more opportune time.

Speaking about the same, a trade source said, "Aditya Chopra is playing the big game of making theatricals make a huge comeback and he is extremely confident that 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will entertain the whole of India. The film is a popcorn entertainer that the entire family can watch and enjoy. He wants to hold the film and not release it at a time when the country is experiencing a huge spike of COVID-19 cases. He wants to keep an eye on the vaccination drive and see how India controls the virus spread in the days to come."

YRF has decided to not bring the film on April 23 for sure. "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is undoubtedly a big-screen film and so it makes complete sense to hold the film for a better release window. It is the correct strategy to hold good films and not put them out at a time when there is so much uncertainly about how the pandemic will spread," the source added.

Apart from Rani and Saif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, the Gully Boy hunk who played the role of MC Sher with elan, is the new Bunty, and YRF is launching a new heroine to watch out for with this franchise. Babli will be played by Sharvari.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is an out and out entertainer which is being directed by debutant Varun V. Sharma, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.