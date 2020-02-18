Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' finally gets release date

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari have been shooting for their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film is a sequel to 2005 film which had Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with Rani. Now, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has finally got a release date and it's hitting the screens this year itself. Yes, the film is slated to release on June 26, 2020.

The makers announced by unveiling the logo of Bunty Aur Babli 2 which is the same as the original one along with the theme music which also featured in the first instalment. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is helmed by debutant Varun V. Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under his home banner Yash Raj Films. Like Bunty Aur Babli, the music for the second one is also composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy while the lyrics for them are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Check out the date announcement video below:

Talking about Bunty Aur Babli being a cult, Varun said in a statement, "For the whole of India, Bunty Aur Babli is and will always be part of cinema that we watched while growing up. It is truly a much-loved film and has huge nostalgia value attached to it. When we were designing the logo of Bunty Aur Babli 2, we were certain that we will keep the original logo as it pays perfect homage to the first film that is part of India’s pop culture history. I’m guessing this movie will be much loved by cine-lovers as it evokes a big sense of nostalgia."