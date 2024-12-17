In a viral video, Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen having a discussion. When Ranbir tried to guide Saif towards the screening area, Saif appeared irritated

On Friday (December 13), the Kapoor family came together to celebrate Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, marking a significant occasion. However, a viral video from the event has sparked attention, showing what appears to be a heated argument between Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

The incident occurred at the grand event organized in honor of Raj Kapoor. While the details of the argument remain unclear, the video suggests a tense moment between the two stars during the celebration.

Watch:

Saif and Ranbir Kapoor, along with other members of the Kapoor family, attended the Raj Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai. The family members posed together for photos and videos. While the atmosphere was generally filled with fun and laughter, there appeared to be a slightly tense moment on the red carpet.

In a viral video, Saif and Ranbir can be seen having a discussion. When Ranbir tried to guide Saif towards the screening area, Saif appeared irritated. As Ranbir was directing him, Saif responded with a brief "Okay".

Meanwhile, to celebrate the occasion, the family members of the greatest showman of Indian cinema gathered together to revive the cinematic work of Raj Kapoor. At the opening night of RK@100 celebrations, the Kapoor family posed for an iconic picture together.

From Raj Kapoor's son Randhir Kapoor, daughter Rima Jain, daughters-in-law Babita and Neetu Kapoor, to grandson Ranbir Kapoor and granddaughters Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the 'Kapoor Khandaan' arrived in style to celebrate the legendary filmmaker's birth centenary. Their presence highlighted the family's collective pride in preserving and celebrating Raj Kapoor's extraordinary legacy.

This festival features curated screenings of ten iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas. The festival aims to put spotlight on Raj Kapoor's most celebrated works, spanning nearly four decades: Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).

A few days ago, the members of the Kapoor clan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and invited him to mark his gracious presence at the festival. The meeting in Delhi saw Kareena, Saif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and other family members come together to discuss the upcoming celebrations. Kareena shared delightful pictures from the meeting on social media, where the Kapoor family appeared overjoyed to meet the Prime Minister. The photographs also showed Saif and Ranbir engaging in a conversation with PM Modi.