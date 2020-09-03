Saif Ali Khan plays antagonist 'Lankesh' in Prabhas-Om Raut's 'Adipurush', see new poster

After playing antagonist in Om Raut's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', Saif Ali Khan has reprised his role as an antagonist (villain) in 'Adipurush', which is also directed by Om Raut. Saif is introduced as the character Lankesh through the new poster of the film.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas described the character played by Saif as 'the world's most intelligent demon' (something that reminds us of the Hindu mythological villain Raavan). "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush," shared Prabhas alongside the poster.

Take a look:

Before 'AdiPurush', Saif had played Langa Tyagi in 'Omkara' and Udaybhan Rathod in 'Tanhaji'. Both his roles were widely acclaimed. 'Adipurush' is an on-screen adaptation of an Indian epic, based on the triumph of good over evil.

Saif Ali Khan excitedly shared, "I am thrilled to be working with Omi Dada again. He has a really big vision and knowledge of technology to reinvigorate this story. The way Tanhaji was shot has taken me to a different level from the cutting edge era of cinema, and this time it would be a new experience. This is an extraordinary project and I am thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to fighting swords with the mighty Prabhas and playing the role of villian."

On this, Prabhas said that, "I am very excited to work with Saif Ali Khan and I am very proud to be on the big screen with such a great artist." Filmmaker Om Raut added, "To play the most powerful villain from our epic, we needed a brilliant actor. Who could be better than Saif Ali Khan to play this powerful role, one of the greatest in the industry Is one of the actors. Personally, I enjoy working with him every day. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with him."

Producer Bhushan Kumar stated, "Saif has left a deep impact on all of us with his strong character as Udayabhan in 'Tanhaji'. He will be seen taking his character to a higher level in 'Adipurush'. He is the right choice in the midst of this fight "

'Adipurush' will be shot in Hindi and Telugu in two languages. This 3D film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and many foreign languages. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, the film is currently in the pre-production stage, and is set to hit the floors in 2021 and release in theatres in 2022.