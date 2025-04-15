Pathaan fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand has produced Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins with his wife, Mamta Anand, under their banner Marflix Pictures. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins reunites Siddharth Anand and Saif Ali Khan after 17 years.

Saif Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, said heist films captivate audiences as they have distinctive character arcs and a story filled with moral ambiguity. The movie features Khan as a jewel thief who is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond – The African Red Sun. "In heist films, the lines between hero, anti-hero, and mastermind often blur. What I like about the heist film is that the guy is technically wrong; he breaks the law, but he does it for a good reason, to help someone in his family; it’s an honorable kind of theft. So, it makes for an exciting character."

"He has got skills that are of the criminal type, and people enjoy watching people breaking the law in a movie like this; it gives them a chance to take on the system; that’s what heist films are about. It has got a tremendously strong anti-hero antagonist in Jaideep, so it was a lovely part for me,” Khan said at the trailer launch press conference of the movie.

Pathaan fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand has produced the movie with his wife, Mamta Anand, under their banner Marflix Pictures. Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins reunites Anand and Saif after 17 years. The duo previously collaborated on Salaam Namaste (2005) and Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007). Anand said it’s always fun to team up with Khan.

“Saif is the same. He is lovable, he is a darling on sets, and he makes everybody comfortable. Sometimes his jokes scare people because his sense of humour is such,” the filmmaker said.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins will make its debut on Netflix on April 25.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Meet Jeetendra's actress who once competed with Rekha, lost her stardom due to Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir, worked in B-grade films, quit acting, is now..