Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu stare at 'last samosa' during Raksha Bandhan 2022 celebrations

Kunal Khemu/Instagram

When Kunal Kemmu uploaded a photo from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations, he confessed that his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan is his partner in crime. On Thursday, Soha and Saba Ali Khan joined their brother Saif Ali Khan to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha's daughter, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan, sons of Saif, were also present.

On Thursday, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan posted photos of their gathering to their Instagram page. On Friday, Kunal posted a fresh image from the festivities on social media with a hilarious caption. The picture showed Kunal and Saif sitting on a couch and matching in white.

Saif Ali Khan was holding a slice of samosa as well, and on the table next to him were a plate of chutney and a nearly empty cup of tea. Another samosa was visible on a plate on the table, and a bowl of chutney and an empty plate were set down in front of Kunal. T final samosa in the tray caught both Kunal and Saif's attention.

In the caption, Kunal joked about his their love for samosa. He wrote, "The curious case of the last samosa. To eat or not to eat..? P.S. It’s a rhetorical question since it was obviously consumed...but by whom." He added the hashtags, "#partnerincrime" and "#samosa."

Saba Ali Khan also commented on the post. She wrote, Eaten ...but curious case of how many??? And whom.. hmm."

Soha and Saba had posted images from the Raksha Bandhan festivities in which they could be seen tying rakhi to Saif. Inaaya and Taimur and Jeh celebrated the rakhi together, according to photos posted by Soha.