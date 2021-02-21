'He looks like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan': Randhir Kapoor on his newborn grandson

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have added a new member to their cute family. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday that is February 21, 2021. Kareena has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and as per reports had a C-Section delivery. Now, during a recent interaction, Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor opened up on his fourth grandchild.

When Randhir was asked who does the baby resemble, the actor told ETimes, "Mujhe toh saare bachche ek jaise lagte hain (I think all babies look alike). Well, they were all saying there that he looks like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan."

On being quizzed about Taimur's reaction to welcoming a baby brother, Randhir said, "He's too young to do so much."

Also read Before naming first son 'Taimur', Saif Ali Khan had THIS name in mind

While he also told The Times of India, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."

Earlier on Sunday, Saif issued a statement regarding the newborn baby stating, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Randhir had earlier said that Kareena was due on February 15, 2021, however, the actor gave birth after nearly a week. Until the delivery, Bebo made several public appearances while stepping out in Mumbai.