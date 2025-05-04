After Saif Ali Khan revealed that he apologised to Taimur after he watching Adipurush, the actor has now issued statement, clarifying that he always stand for his film.

After making headlines for revealing Taimur's reaction to Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan has now issued a statement, clarifying that he apologised to his little one for playing an evil character in a film, and it has nothing to do with the ill fate of Prabhas-starrer at the box office.

As per the statement shared by Saif's representative, he said, "I apologised to Tim for being the evil villain in the film. I was growling and smashing everyone in sight! He said, 'Next time you should play the hero'." Saif further clarified that he always stands by his film, regardless of their box office outcomes. "I stand by all my films, and this one too."

For the unversed, while promoting Jewel Thief with Jaideep Ahlawat, he asked the Omkara actor how his kids react to his work. Saif, in his candid tone, said that since he has played a variety of characters, including heroes and villains, his kids do get confused. "Because I've done different characters, sometimes I've played bad guys. So he asked me, 'Are you a guy or a bad guy?' Saif further adds, "Maine abhi usse Adipurush dikhai (laughs). Kuch der ke baad, woh mujhe aisa dekh raha hai (making weird face expression), and I said, 'yeah I'm sorry', he said 'it's okay'."

Saif's comment on Adipurush has gone against him and even the stakeholders of the film. This statement clarified a major assumption for good. For the unversed, Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, with Prabhas playing Lord Rama aka Raghav, Kriti Sanon playing Goddess Sita aka Janki, and Saif playing Raavana aka Lankesh. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was among the most-awaited films in 2023. However, when it released on June, the movie became the butt of all jokes. Adipurush was slammed for poor adaptation of Ramayana, and it was a major flop. Made in the reported budget of Rs 450-500 crores, the movie could only earn Rs 375 crores worldwide.