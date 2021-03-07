Saif Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan's photo from latter's 20th birthday bash is a treat for eyes

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently celebrated his birthday and hosted a bash at his dad Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's old residence. Now, a photo of the father and son duo has surfaced online and gone viral on the Internet. In the photo, Saif and Ibrahim are seen all smile while posing for the photo clicked at the neon-themed birthday bash. The party was also attended by Saif's daughter, Ibrahim's sister and actor Sara Ali Khan.

At the bash, Saif sported a handsome look wearing a red kurta and white pyjamas with brown shoes. While Ibrahim looked dashing in a grey camo T-Shirt and jeans with a distressed denim jacket. The actor kept his one hand on Ibrahim's shoulder and pointed the other towards him while posing.

Check out the photo below:

Earlier during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Saif had opened up on Ibrahim foraying into Bollywood. He had said, "Like Hrithik Roshan, he should just explode on the screen. There will be comparisons with me, he can't avoid that, but he's still growing, developing his own personality, so it's best to be seen less for now."

To another entertainment portal, the actor also said, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having a job, a sense of identity has given me job satisfaction. Also, the enjoyment it has given me is more than I could ask for."