Saif Ali Khan has 'no idea' why Vikram Vedha failed at box office, adds 'films like RRR, KGF...'

Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha/File photo

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as the two leads, Vikram Vedha was expected to be among the highest-grossing Hindi movies at the box office. The crime thriller received extremely positive reviews but failed to even cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan dubbed the film's box office performance as 'disappointing' and stated that he has no idea why the film tanked. Speaking to CNBC TV-18, the Omkara actor said, "Honestly, Vikram Vedha was disappointing at the box office, in the sense that it opened and ran and everyone who saw really liked it, but philosophically looking back, the reason we should be polite to each other is because nobody has any clue what works, what doesn’t or what’s going to happen."

"It was certain that this film, with these two guys in it, is going to open big and since it’s so well made, it’s going to run. But it was disappointing. I have no idea what’s happening. People will continue to make movies, we will continue to try, prices will keep fluctuating because our pricing is insane– we pay people astronomically and the returns have been not good", he added.



Talking about South movies such as RRR and KGF being highly successful, Saif mentioned, "South films are doing enormous numbers, there are classes going on about what’s happening. Maybe sometimes in Bombay, we have a tendency to wander off the path toward European cinema."

"I remember a lot of the films I had done a few years ago, people had stopped wanting to shoot songs. There are a lot of directors still who are uncomfortable about that. It is part of our culture. Films like RRR, KGF 1 nailed it, I love those movies. I loved KGF 1 particularly, it had that universal thing to it. There are certain movies that have those things and it doesn’t matter if it is garish, loud or crazy. It is very confident cinema", the actor concluded.

The Hindi film is an official remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name that featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The original film was also helmed by the husband-wife filmmaking duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who made their streaming debut this year with the Tamil crime drama series Suzhal.