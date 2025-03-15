Saif called it the ‘worst kiss’ in Indian cinema history, citing the co-star's discomfort as the reason for his own unease.

Saif Ali Khan has had the privilege of sharing the screen with numerous talented and renowned actresses in Bollywood, creating some truly unforgettable on-screen pairings. His chemistry with these co-stars has been a hallmark of his successful film career, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. However, there is one notable exception, a Bollywood actress with whom Saif admitted to feeling extremely uncomfortable during a particularly intimate kissing scene.

As reported by Hindustan Times, a candid conversation between Saif Ali Khan and his co-star emerged in a YouTube video posted by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The video revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film Hum Tum, which paired Saif with the talented Rani Mukerji. In this revealing conversation, Saif and Rani openly discussed their uncomfortable experience filming a kissing scene together, providing a rare glimpse into the challenges actors sometimes face in their line of work.



Saif reveals his 'worst kiss' with co-star

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji discussed their uncomfortable kissing scene in the film Hum Tum. Saif joked that Rani was scared, but revealed that Rani had approached him kindly and requested that he inform the filmmakers that she was hesitant to do the kissing scene. Saif admitted that he declined her request, explaining that his superiors wanted him to do the scene, and he felt obligated to comply.

Saif called it the ‘worst kiss’ in Indian cinema history, citing Rani's discomfort as the reason for his own unease. On a separate note, Saif shared that Rani had once advised him to maintain a positive atmosphere at home to ensure equal responsibilities with his wife Kareena Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan, who is married to Kareena Kapoor and has two sons, Taimur and Jeh, was last seen in the film ‘Devara’. His upcoming project is the Netflix heist thriller ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’, directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and produced by Siddharth Anand, who is making his OTT debut as a producer.