In his latest interview, the 54-year-old actor responded to questions about his quick recovery and addressed the rumors about the attack.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked at his Bandra home, and as more information comes out, several conspiracy theories have started to spread online.

In his latest interview, the 54-year-old actor responded to questions about his quick recovery and addressed the rumors about the attack. After the attack on January 16, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw since there were no drivers available at that time.

In response to those questioning how a driver could be unavailable at a celebrity's house, Saif explained that it was a situation where, due to the late hour, no one was around to drive.

Saif told Bombay Times in an interview, "Nobody stays here all night. Everyone has a home to go to. We have some people staying in the house, but not the drivers. I was completely lucid and didn’t want to wait for the driver to arrive."

What’s fueling more speculation is Saif’s surprisingly quick recovery. While his fans are relieved to see him doing better, some skeptics are raising doubts about the seriousness of the incident.

Saif was discharged from the hospital only five days after undergoing two major surgeries, which has raised further questions from some people. He said, "I think it is expected that there will be all kinds of reactions to something like this. There will be people ridiculing it. There will be people not believing it, people making fun of it. And I think that’s fine because it is what gives colour to the world. If everyone had a sympathetic reaction to something, it would be flat and dull. And I expected it, then there is no need to react to it."

Saif mentioned that he doesn't keep a gun or any other weapons at home for his safety. When asked about not owning a gun, he responded, "I didn’t believe in that anymore. I thought some kid will get hold of it, and then there’ll be other problems. I mean there are guns around at Pataudi. All the people who have guns – Rajwaras and the Rajasthanis – have been messaging me that they can’t believe that guy got away with it. My father used to sleep with a shotgun by his bed. But sometimes, I believe accidents happen because there was a gun. Young kids would definitely play with it or God knows what can happen."

"There are some talvars which are ceremonial and decorative. Some people are now like, you should have protection with you at all times. The world is not safe. Sleep with a gun," he concluded.