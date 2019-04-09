Saif Ali Khan finally breaks his silence on casting Alaia F and not daughter Sara Ali Khan in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie titled Jawaani Jaaneman. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Earlier, while talking to Mumbai Mirror about her role, the debutante had said, "The audience will not just get to see me perform but will also get a glimpse into my real life." Earlier there were several reports making the rounds about Saif's real-life daughter and actor Sara Ali Khan might play the leading role in the film instead of Alaia.

While talking to the tabloid, Saif finally broke his silence on the casting process. He said, "Alaia is perfect for the role. I would have loved to have Sara in the film, but that would have meant her choosing this project over everything else she is doing as we wanted it to be the first film of the person we would cast. Sara’s career trajectory is in a good place and in a way I’m happy it’s separate from mine at the moment."

We hope to see Saif and Sara on the big screen soon!

Saif added, "The reports are ridiculous. I am excited about producing the film with Jay (Shewakramani, producer) because it’s a team coming together to create a relevant family comedy. It’s a modern film that people will connect with on many levels."

Apart from Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif has several films in his kitty namely Hunter, Bhoot Police and a negative role in Tanhaji. Saif also has the second season of his hit web show, Sacred Games.