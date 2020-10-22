Saif Ali Khan clears rumours of Pataudi Palace costing Rs 800 crore

Headlines

PM Modi to address BJP workers' mega congregation in Madhya Pradesh on Monday

CTET 2023 result to be out soon: Check all important details here

Mohammed Siraj's world-class status acknowledged by this former Australian cricketer

Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi’s exit from his biopic 800: ‘Politicians were threatening him and...'

BJP MP's allegations 'baseless', narrative being set for 'lynching me': Danish Ali

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi to address BJP workers' mega congregation in Madhya Pradesh on Monday

CTET 2023 result to be out soon: Check all important details here

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Foods that are natural painkillers

10 superfoods that naturally cleanse your lungs 

Diabetes tips: Millets to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on Vijay Sethupathi’s exit from his biopic 800: ‘Politicians were threatening him and...'

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

Rajveer Deol says he doesn’t remember Sunny Deol’s stardom, reacts to Gadar 2’s massive success: ‘After 22 years now…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan clears rumours of Pataudi Palace costing Rs 800 crore

Various reports had stated that Saif Ali Khan was buying back his Pataudi Palace from a hotel chain for 'Rs 800 crore'

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 07:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Saif Ali Khan has clarified the recent rumours about Rs. 800 crore price tag on his Pataudi Palace. The actor said that the numbers were 'highly exaggerated' and a 'simple call of misunderstanding'. He is reportedly buying the palace back from the hotel chain which is currently running it.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saif said the property is 'priceless' because of his ancestoral history with the palace. The actor said that since he already owned the property, he didn’t have to buy it back from the Neemrana group, but did clarify that some financial arrangements were indeed made for them.

“It’s impossible to put a value to it in monetary terms because emotionally, the property is priceless. My grandparents and father are buried there, there’s security, serenity and a spiritual connection there for me. The land goes back by a few centuries, but the palace that my grandfather built for my grandmother is around a hundred years old. He was the ruling monarch then, but since then, privy purses and titles have been abolished," Saif shared in the interview.

He also mentioned, "These are different times which is why my father leased it out and Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel in the palace, took good care of the property and were like family. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always comfortable.”

Saif cleared that he did not have to buy back the palace from the hotel staff at all because it actually did belong to him. Sharing he was happy to have the heritage back, Saif said, “So, when I was offered the chance, I wrapped up the lease that was left, paid up and took possession of our home again. It was a fair financial arrangement and contrary to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it. In my teenage years, I was the black sheep, so, it feels nice now to do this for the family and our heritage.”

The Pataudi Palace, as the actor describes, has seven bedrooms and beauitful gardens. He also shared that the bookshelves and family portraits have been restored.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Desi woman's fiery dance to SRK's 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' will make your jaw drop

Parineeti Chopra ties the knot with Raghav Chadha in intimate ceremony at Udaipur's Leela Palace

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Ola’s Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, Roadster electric motorcycle showcases at BIC

Australian brand CASETiNO launches KLASIK iPhone Cases in India, drop-tested up to 10.8 feet

Priyanka Chopra 'excited' to be at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding with Malti, Nick Jonas won't attend: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE