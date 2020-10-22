Saif Ali Khan clears rumours of Pataudi Palace costing Rs 800 crore

Various reports had stated that Saif Ali Khan was buying back his Pataudi Palace from a hotel chain for 'Rs 800 crore'

Saif Ali Khan has clarified the recent rumours about Rs. 800 crore price tag on his Pataudi Palace. The actor said that the numbers were 'highly exaggerated' and a 'simple call of misunderstanding'. He is reportedly buying the palace back from the hotel chain which is currently running it.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Saif said the property is 'priceless' because of his ancestoral history with the palace. The actor said that since he already owned the property, he didn’t have to buy it back from the Neemrana group, but did clarify that some financial arrangements were indeed made for them.

“It’s impossible to put a value to it in monetary terms because emotionally, the property is priceless. My grandparents and father are buried there, there’s security, serenity and a spiritual connection there for me. The land goes back by a few centuries, but the palace that my grandfather built for my grandmother is around a hundred years old. He was the ruling monarch then, but since then, privy purses and titles have been abolished," Saif shared in the interview.

He also mentioned, "These are different times which is why my father leased it out and Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel in the palace, took good care of the property and were like family. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always comfortable.”

Saif cleared that he did not have to buy back the palace from the hotel staff at all because it actually did belong to him. Sharing he was happy to have the heritage back, Saif said, “So, when I was offered the chance, I wrapped up the lease that was left, paid up and took possession of our home again. It was a fair financial arrangement and contrary to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it. In my teenage years, I was the black sheep, so, it feels nice now to do this for the family and our heritage.”

The Pataudi Palace, as the actor describes, has seven bedrooms and beauitful gardens. He also shared that the bookshelves and family portraits have been restored.