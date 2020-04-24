Saif Ali Khan chooses 'sleep' over 'love' Kareena Kapoor Khan in these photos

If Karisma Kapoor can share a major throwback photo, why will Kareena Kapoor Khan be left behind? Bebo posted photos which seem to be clicked during Saif Ali Khan and her recent vacation. Lockdown has made everyone take a trip down memory lane and Kareena is one of them too. In the photos, Saif and Kareena are seen lying on the grass all smiles while basking in the sun. However, in the next photo, Saif is fast asleep and annoyed Bebo wakes up annoyed.

The photos have Saif wearing a mint green T-Shirt and dark blue jeans with spectacles on his forehead. While he has placed a reading book on him. On the other hand, Kareena looked simply the best in a pink spaghetti sleeved midi dress with hair styled in beachy waves. Bebo captioned the photo stating, "Fall i̶n̶ ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶ asleep... #Mess"

Check out the photos below:

Earlier during an interaction, Saif was all praises for Kareena. He had said, "She always looked like a movie star. When you look at her on sets, she is so easy, her hair in curls, yakking with her hairdresser, it looks like she was born there. There is a high level of comfort. It’s just easy to work, very professional, very quiet and bloody good."

The talented actor also shared, "Any actor who can give Alia Bhatt the main part in a film like Udta Punjab and do the other role because you think it is a good role for you, you are thinking like a Hollywood actor. And then you go on to play the lead in a film like Veere Di Wedding and make lots of money at the box office. And then you again go on to play a small role in Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium."