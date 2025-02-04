Through his mother Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and his children Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh are connected to the legendary Indian writer and poet Rabindranath Tagore.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh had tied the knot with each other in 1991 and they divorced thirteen years later in 2004. The ex-couple has two children, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, who stay with their mom Amrita. Saif had his second marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, and the couple are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

The Omkara actor was the son of the actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian men's cricket team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Through his mother Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and his children Ibrahim, Sara, Taimur, and Jeh are connected to the legendary Indian writer and poet Rabindranath Tagore.

Known as the 'Bard of Bengal', Rabindranath Tagore became the first Indian and also the first non-European to win the coveted Nobel prize when he won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. Tagore has also written the national anthem of two countries, India's Jana Gana Mana and Bangladesh's Amar Shonar Bangla.

Sharmila's father Gitindranath Tagore was the grandson of the famous painter Gaganendranath Tagore, whose own father Gunendranath Tagore was the first cousin of Rabindranath Tagore. Sharmila is more closely related to the Nobel laureate through her mother Ira Tagore. Ira's mother Latika Barua was the granddaughter of Rabindranath Tagore's brother, Dwijendranath Tagore.

Talking about Taimur, Saif Ali Khan had once told IANS, "He is a genetic treasure trove, he is. He has got a bit of Rabindranath Tagore, he is a bit of Raj Kapoor, a bit of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, little bit of Bhopal. It's beyond me." Randhir Kapoor, who is Raj Kapoor's son, and Babita Kapoor are Taimur and Jeh's maternal grandparents.

Saif and ex-wife Amrita's chidren Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are also actors. While Sara made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 drama Kedarnath and has starred in several movies till now, Ibrahim is all set to make his acting debut in Nadaaniyan, which will soon premiere on Netflix.