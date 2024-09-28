Twitter
DNPA supports World News Day 2024: Celebrating the power of journalism

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Meet Mira Murati, CTO who resigned from Microsoft-backed OpenAI after 6 years due to...

Anil Ambani's market dominance continues, his company returns Rs 85000000 before time, set for stunning comeback

'Hypocrisy at its worst': India hits back at Pakistan PM over Kashmir statement at UN General Assembly

Bollywood

Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on the controversy surrounding Adipurush and his show Tandav.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Saif Ali Khan breaks his silence on 'unsettling' controversy surrounding Adipurush, Tandav: 'Need to stay away from...'
Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush
Saif Ali Khan is currently busy promoting his recent release Devara: Part 1. The actor, who played the role of Ravana in Adipurush, opened up on the controversy surrounding the film and his web series Tandav. 

In an interview with India Today, Saif Ali Khan said that the controversy surrounding Adipurush was ‘unsettling’ and said, “There was a case and some kind of decision taken by the court that said an actor is responsible for what he says on screen… I don't know how real a problem it is. I know a lot of people are not free to say or do whatever they want. We all have to police ourselves slightly and be a bit careful; otherwise, there could be trouble.” 

Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that areas such as religion should be avoided by the actors. He added, “There are certain areas, like religion, that you need to stay away from. There are many stories that we can tell. We are not here to create trouble."

Saif Ali Khan also faced backlash his allegedly portraying Hindu gods in a negative light and including casteist scenes and dialogues in Tandav. An FIR was filed against the makers and they had to issue an apoloy. Reflecting on the situation, the actor said, “You learn that the next time probably not...if somebody asks me, 'Would you do the same job again?' knowing what I know now, I would say, 'No, it's asking for trouble.' Also, I am lucky to get a lot of offers. So, you need to stay away from these areas…Our profession is to bring the whole country together, irrespective of caste and creed.” 

Saif Ali Khan is back to playing the negative role in Devara: Part 1. The film also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor and marks the Telugu debut of Saif and Janhvi. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film opened to mixed response but managed to collect Rs 140 crore worldwide on day 1.

