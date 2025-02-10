In his first interview since the incident, Saif revealed how his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children were left in shock and deeply affected by the attack.

Saif Ali Khan has finally broken his silence on the attack and talked about the emotional toll his family experienced after he was stabbed at his Bandra home on January 16.

Talking about the incident, Saif Ali Khan shared with Bombay Times that his and Kareena's elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, asked him innocently, "Are you going to die?" Saif reassured his son, replying with a calm "No," before being quickly taken to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw for treatment.

Saif also said Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were very upset and stayed with him throughout the situation. He also mentioned how Kareena tried calling people for help, but no one was awake to answer.

He stated, "We looked at each other and I told her, ‘I’m fine, I’m not going to die'." The actor also gave more details about the attack and confirmed that he is safe and recovering well.

He said, "Kareena had been out to dinner, and I had some work in the morning, so I stayed in. She came back, we had a chat and went to sleep. After a while, the househelp rushed in and said – 'There’s an intruder. There's a guy in Jeh's room with a knife asking for money.' It was around 2 am, I could get the time wrong slightly, but it was late. Obviously, I kind of lost it, and went in there to see and I saw this guy holding (what I thought were) two sticks over Jeh’s bed – it was actually a hexa blade."

"So he had a knife in each hand and a mask on. It was a surreal scene. And something just kind of took over and I just grabbed him. I ran and pulled him down, and then we were wrestling. He was thumping me as hard as he could in my back, and it was just thuds," the actor concluded.

In the meantime, the fingerprints of the accused, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad have matched in the Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident. According to information received from the Mumbai Police, the fingerprint samples of the accused, Shariful Islam, who attacked Saif Ali Khan on 16th January, were sent for examination, and some of the reports have been received. The reports have confirmed that some fingerprints have matched. However, the police are currently waiting for the final report.

(With inputs from IANS)