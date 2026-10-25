FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tiger Shroff admits being 'in deep shock'; actor makes first BIG STATEMENT on firing attack: 'I have no enmity with anyone'

Tiger Shroff is 'in deep shock'; actor makes first STATEMENT on firing attack

Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Life Through Stunning Visuals and Soulful Music

Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Li

IND vs NZ T20I series: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three matches

IND vs NZ: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three T20Is

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda

From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Saif Ali Khan attack: Trail begins with major development, nurse recalls actor overpowering attacker after he demanded Rs 1 crore

The staff nurse of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor identified Mohammed Shariful in court as the intruder who attacked the family’s Bandra home in 2025.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 01:07 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan attack: Trail begins with major development, nurse recalls actor overpowering attacker after he demanded Rs 1 crore
Saif Ali Khan (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In 2025, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home. The trial case began on Friday with the 59-year-old staff member looking after Saif and Kareena Kapoor's younger son, Jeh, identified 31-year-old Mohammed Shariful in court as the intruder who entered the couple's Bandra home on the night of 15-16th January, during an attempted robbery.

Nurse revealed attacker demanded Rs 1 crore 

During the trial, the nurse also recalled what happened that night and how the intruder demanded Rs 1 crore. As The Indian Express reported, the nurse is the complainant and the first witness in the case. She remembered being woken up by a sound around 2 am. She noticed that the bathroom light was on but assumed it was Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, when she woke up again, she noticed a shadow of a man moving towards the bed of Saif and Kareena's younger son, Jeh.

When the nurse ran towards Jeh's bed and tried to pick him up, the man attacked her with a hacksaw blade and told her to keep quiet. During the proceedings, the nurse recalled that the attacker demanded money, saying, "Rs 1 crore". The commotion also woke Jeh's nanny. She came out and raised the alarm. Hearing the noise, Saif and Kareena rushed out of their rooms, and the actor confronted the intruder, asking who he was and what he wanted.

When Saif Ali Khan confronted the intruder

The attacker charged at Saif, and another staff member was also injured by the intruder. The nurse further added that Saif managed to overpower him while they ran into another room and locked themselves inside. By the time other staff members arrived, the intruder escaped, and Saif was rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Saif Ali Khan admits he felt 'he might die'

Earlier, with Mojo Story, Saif recalled the moments after he suffered the attack and admitted that he felt he might die. Saif also spoke about being able to be with his son, Taimur, for one last time, and how the incident affected him.

Saif said, "I was (wearing a) white kurta pyjama, covered in blood, and at one point, I was lying on the floor; I thought I might die. At that point, I really wanted to be with Taimur, and I asked him if he would accompany me to the hospital, and he asked me, 'Are you going to die?' I told him no, and we went to the hospital together. I even wanted to forgive this guy because I think he made a huge mistake, and I think he was not looking for a fight. I would be happy to forgive him, but that part where he tried to kill me is something that I am finding hard to let go. It’s a question of haves and have-nots, and it is the inequality that has led to this."

Three days after the attack, Mumbai Police arrested the accused, Mohammed Shariful Shariful. Since then, the case has proceeded to trial after the court rejected Shariful’s second attempt to plead guilty.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tiger Shroff admits being 'in deep shock'; actor makes first BIG STATEMENT on firing attack: 'I have no enmity with anyone'
Tiger Shroff is 'in deep shock'; actor makes first STATEMENT on firing attack
War Anywhere Is Threat To Peace Everywhere: S Jaishankar on Ukraine, West Asia conflicts
War Anywhere Is Threat To Peace Everywhere: S Jaishankar on West Asia conflicts
Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Life Through Stunning Visuals and Soulful Music
Ramayana’s Mangal Rang OUT NOW; Brings Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s Love Story to Li
Saif Ali Khan attack: Trail begins with major development, nurse recalls actor overpowering attacker after he demanded Rs 1 crore
Saif Ali Khan attack trail: Nurse recalls attacker demanded Rs 1 crore
IND vs NZ T20I series: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three matches
IND vs NZ: New Zealand announce major squad changes for final three T20Is
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement