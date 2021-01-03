Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'dream home' looks like THIS; photo inside

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome their second child this year. Ahead of that, the family has decided to renovate their new home and a baby nursery for the soon-to-be-born child. An interior architect named Darshini had earlier designed Saif and Kareena's abode and now once again she has jumped back to business. The ace interior architect took to her Instagram story and shared a candid click with Kareena at her home.

In the photo, Kareena is seen looking at something and instructing about how she wants everything to look. Darshini captioned the candid photo by stating, "First set up in 2021!!! #anotherprojecttogether @kareenakapoorkhan."

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Saif had opened up about their new home being renovated. He had said, "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba, to Mumbai. Only my mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena has been shooting for her radio show What Women Want at a popular studio in Mumbai.