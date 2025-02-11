Speaking to Delhi Times, Saif Ali Khan recalled how he and his house help, Hari, pulled out two swords to corner the attacker but ultimately did not use them. "It was a film scene where I was covered in blood, and we took two decorative swords off the wall."

Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed at his home by an intruder on January 16, faced his attacker unaided, barehanded, and unarmed. His attacker had two knives, on the other hand. However, in his first interview since the attack, Saif Ali Khan has now revealed that though he and his house help planned to go after the attacker with ceremonial swords, it was his wife Kareena Kapoor who stopped them.

Speaking to Delhi Times, Saif Ali Khan recalled how he and his house help, Hari, pulled out two swords to corner the attacker but ultimately did not use them. "It was a film scene where I was covered in blood, and we took two decorative swords off the wall. And that’s what Taimur saw – me covered in blood and Hari, the other house help, holding two swords. So, it was vaguely heroic, at least that moment (laughs). We said – ‘let’s get him’. And Kareena said – ‘No, let’s get out! Because we’ve got to get you to a hospital, and I’ve got to get Jeh out of here because I feel he’s (the intruder) still around, and there could be more of them.'"

Saif Ali Khan further clarified that he does not keep weapons at home and the swords he held were also just decorative. "I didn’t believe in that anymore. I thought some kid will get hold of it, and then there’ll be other problems. I mean there are guns around at Pataudi. All the people who have guns – Rajwaras and the Rajasthanis – have been messaging me that they can’t believe that guy got away with it. My father used to sleep with a shotgun by his bed. But sometimes, I believe accidents happen because there was a gun. Young kids would definitely play with it or God knows what can happen," Saif Ali Khan said about keeping weapons at home.

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. The actor was discharged from the hospital on January 21.

READ | Here's why Not Like Us singer Kendrick Lamar won't get paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show performance