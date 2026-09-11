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Saif Ali Khan admits Cocktail was 'inevitable mistake', confesses his romedy with Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty was 'slightly regressive'

Saif Ali Khan reflected on the success of Cocktail and admitted that the film hasn't aged well, as it was a regressive mistake.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 06:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Saif Ali Khan admits Cocktail was 'inevitable mistake', confesses his romedy with Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty was 'slightly regressive'
Saif Ali Khan in Cocktail (Image source: IMDb)
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Saif Ali Khan reinvented himself in the late 2000s, headlining the urban rom-coms. Among them was Cocktail, which was well-received by the masses back in 2012. However, recently the actor admitted that the film was an 'inevitable mistake', and openly called out the regressive script. While promoting his newly released Haiwaan, Saif spoke to Gulf News and admitted that the film hasn't aged well. 

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail was released in theatres with much anticipation, and fans went gaga over Deepika Padukone’s bold but heartwarming Veronica. Over the years, the debate around the film evolved, with many pointing out how the film had a regressive take on a modern woman, while being wrapped in a flamboyant cover.

Cocktail was a regressive mistake: Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, who led the film and also bankrolled it, admitted that even he too had issues with the film. However, since he was producing it, he had to avoid and churn the movie.

Saif admitted that the decision to play Gautam in Cocktail was less to do with the character and more to do with getting the film started. He said, "I did the part because we were producing it; it was an inevitable mistake, 100 percent that was a mistake, and that was a slightly regressive script choice. Otherwise, it was a breezy, fun entertainer. I didn’t do it for the role; I did it so the film could get made. You do things for various reasons. I knew fully well that the exciting role is the Veronica part, but it’s one of those things you do anyway."

Cocktail inspired a sequel, but failed to recreate the magic 

14 years after Cocktail, the producers decided to branch out Cocktail as a franchise and made Cocktail 2, with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film was released on June 19, 2026. Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the film could only earn Rs 143 crore worldwide, becoming an average grosser. On the work front, Saif was last seen in Haiwaan, which has recieved with negative reviews from the audience. 

Also read: Haiwaan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's thriller is 'disaster of epic proportions', netizens furious with 'wasted cameo' of Mohanlal

 

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