Saif Ali Khan says he doesn't want to be delusional, addresses Adipurush's failure: 'If you fall on your face...'

Starring Prabhas as Raghava aka Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana, Adipurush was Om Raut's adaptation of Ramayana, and was a massive critical and commercial failure.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen portraying Lankesh in Adipurush, Om Raut's adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starred as Lord Rama and Sita respectively in the film, which was massively criticised its poor characterisation, pedestrian dialogues, and horrible visual effects. Made on an estimated budget of around Rs 600 crore, the film was also a box office disaster as it earned around Rs 290 crore, which was even less than half of its budget in India.

Now, months after its critical and commercial failure, Saif Ali Khan has broken his silence on Adipurush's failure. In a recent interview, he admitted that he isn't "star enough to pull off anything." Citing Adipurush as an example, the actor added that people appreciate his brave choices in choosing films, but there is no risk in those choices if those films don't work.

Talking to Film Companion, Saif said, "I’m not star enough to pull off anything, It’s nice to be realistic, and I’ve never actually thought of myself as a star, and I don’t really want to also. I like being a star, but I don’t want to be delusional. My parents are big stars, but very realistic, very normal. There’s so much more in life to be real about, my focus has always been on that. "

"The idea is not to be scared of failing. People say, ‘That was a brave choice...’ You talk about Adipurush, for example. People talk about risks, but if you fall on your face, it’s not a risk really. You have to have a few of those also, and it’s a part of the approach. You have to shrug it off, feel bad, and say, ‘Nice try, but bad luck, let’s go to the next one’", the National Award-winning actor added.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in the pan-India action drama Devara Part 1, which also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The Koratala Siva-directed film is set to release in theaters on April 5 in its original Telugu version and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.



