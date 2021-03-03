Ibrahim Ali Khan parties hard at Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter's wedding, photos go viral

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan recently attended the wedding ceremony of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's granddaughter Seher Singh (Seherinder Kaur), and ever since, pictures of him letting his hair down at the party have been doing the rounds on social media. For the unversed, Seher tied the knot with Delhi boy Aditya Narang, son of Devin and Preah Narang.

Meanwhile, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos of Ibrahim, posing with the guests dressed in a black bandhgala. In the same series of photos Ibrahim is also seen donning a maroon kurta and partying hard with his friends.

Take a look at the photos here:

In January, in an interview to an entertainment portal, actor Saif Ali Khan had confirmed that his elder son Ibrahim Ali will be following his footsteps to join the Hindi Film industry.

Opening up on his son's acting aspirations, Saif Ali Khan had said that he believes Ibrahim is 'prepared for a career in acting.’

While mentioning that acing saved him from self-destruction and brought a sense of responsibility and stability in his life, Saif told the portal, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me job satisfaction. Also, the enjoyment it has given me is more than I could ask for."

During an interview earlier this year, Saif had said that the only advice he would want to give his son if he pursues a career in films, is that he should be well-prepared. Saif had said, “It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully.”

Speaking about Ibrahim's future in Bollywood, Saif had said, "He should (join Bollywood as an actor), he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do."