'Said yes to Dinesh Vijan first': What Sushant Singh had said on getting replaced by Arjun Kapoor in 'Half Girlfriend'

Netizens have been digging out past and making 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' trend. People have been alleging that the Bollywood industry has been unfair to the late actor and nepotism debate also made a comeback. Now, Twitterati has made Arjun Kapoor trend after old news started circulating about him 'replacing' Sushant in Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend. Back in 2015, Chetan Bhagat, who is the author of Half Girlfriend had taken to his Twitter page and wrote, "So happy to share @itsSSR will play the lead in @mohit11481 director Half Girlfriend. Shooting begins 1Q16."

However, Arjun had taken up the project and the film also starring Shraddha Kapoor released in 2017. Now we came across an old quote of Sushant where he had clarified about not working in Half Girlfriend. SSR had said to Bollywood Life, "I said yes to Dinesh Vijan long before Half Girlfriend was even offered to me. And because of a big confusion (again, because of someone else), we were told that we could shoot both films simultaneously. But it wasn’t the case because both directors wanted a particular month. So since I had said yes to Dinesh first, I had to opt-out of Mohit’s film."

Sushant then went on to star in Dinesh Vijan's directorial debut Raabta in which he was paired opposite Kriti Sanon.

SSR was also replaced by Aditya Roy Kapur in Abhishek Kapoor's Fitoor. When he was asked about that, the late actor had said, "No. I don’t have any regrets. This is something I will follow for the rest of my life, the rest of the days that I am working in this industry. If I like the script and give you my word, I won’t ditch you just because I find some other film more exciting and bigger than the film I said yes to."