Sai Tamhankar opens up about finding balance between Hindi and Marathi, cinemas and OTT.

In two decades, Sai Tamhankar stood out as a performer who created a balance between Hindi and Marathi, cinemas and OTT. Sai started her acting career in 2003 with the Marathi TV series Tuzyavina. Her work stretches beyond the confines of any single genre, language, or typecasting. After becoming one of the leading figures in Marathi cinema, she took the leap and extended herself far beyond regional boundaries, marking her as one of the promising actors.

Recently seen in a slew of high-profile releases including The Secrets of The Shiledars, Agni, Crime Beat and the more recently Dabba Cartel, Sai Tamhankar may be seen as a classic example of an actor who refuses and shies away from the idea of being boxed into predictable roles.

Speaking of her approach to acting, Sai says, “I’ve always believed that acting is about living the character. The audience should feel that what they are watching is real and that these characters could exist in the world around them. It’s about connecting with the role and finding its heart.”

After making her a household name in Marathi, she made a transition into Hindi cinema. In films like Mimi, Hunterr, Agni, and Bhakshak, Sai has proven that she can hold her own with the best of them, bringing depth, wit, and fierce conviction to every character.

Sai asserts that she never wanted to be boxed in a language and particular genre, “I never want to be boxed as an actor. It’s important for me to keep evolving, to push myself in new directions. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Marathi film a Hindi film or a Tamil film; what matters is the role and how much it excites me as an actor.”

Sai is set to appear in a host of films and series that further solidify her place at the top of the game. From the fun and intriguing features Ground Zero and Gulkand to the Amazon Series Matka King among a host of others, Sai is expected to keep the audiences entertained with her performances.

Reflecting on her upcoming roles, Sai says, "I choose roles that challenge me. I’m not interested in doing something I’ve already done. I want to explore the depth of the characters, their emotions, their flaws, and their victories. That’s what keeps it exciting for me."

In an industry often dominated by flashy performances and predictable roles, Sai Tamhankar remains a breath of fresh air. With every role, she leaves a lasting impression and proves that there are no limits to what an actor can achieve when they are committed to the craft.

Speaking about her future, Sai concluded, "As an actor, the journey is never about arriving at a destination. It’s about learning, evolving, and staying connected to what makes each character special. I’m just getting started."