Sai Pallavi, Kriti Sanon, Anjali Arora or Dipika Chikhlia: Netizen asks Grok to remove 'worst person' to play Maa Sita, result will SHOCK you

Ahead of Ramayana, Grok AI reveals who the worst actress is to play Goddess Sita: Sai Pallavi, Kriti Sanon, Anjali Arora, or Dipika Chikhlia? The result will surely shock you.

In a few days, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana will hit the screens. This movie will either make or break history. Ranbir, Yash, and Sai can earn the most popular role of their careers, or the other way around. Since the announcement of the film, the primary cast has been compared with the iconic and worst portrayals of the Gods. Ahead of the release, the Grok AI chatbox was asked to name the worst rendition of Maa Sita in Hindi. The most popular or the oldest interpretation is of Dipika Chikhlia from Ramanand Sagar's iconic show, Ramayan. Sai will be the latest entrant in the list. But who's the worst among them?

Grok AI calls THIS actress the worst Sita

The netizen dropped a post with the creative of four actresses playing Maa Sita: Dipika from Ramayan, Kriti Sanon from Adipurush, Anjali Arora from Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, and Sai Pallavi. The internet user tagged the AI chatbox and asked, "Hey @grok, remove the worst person to play the role of Sita Mata." Grok replied with a new creative, with only Sai, Dipika, and Anjali. This means, as per Grok, Kriti Sanon from Adipurush is the worst depiction of Maa Sita. Imagine a talented actress like Kriti getting defeated by Kaccha Badam fame influencer Anjali Arora. This is because of how low or bad a Prabhas-starrer has been when it comes to adapting the Indian epic.

Here's the post and the results

@Kairavii_Rajput Done. Removed the Adipurush portrayal. https://t.co/w2nKPi8dyO October 30, 2026

Also read: Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals he took 6 years for THIS scene, Ranbir Kapoor lauds director: 'You do feel bad when someone...'

Manoj Muntashir admits Adipurush was a mistake with crass dialogue

A few days back, Manoj Muntashir, who penned the lyrics of Adipurush, defended his work in Prabhas' disaster. Amid the backlash AR Rahman is facing due to the Mangal Rang 'qawwali row', Manoj stated that Adipurush was a mistake and the dialogues were also bad, but not his songs. He didn't dare to pen a nursery rhyme or qawwali for the movie. Ramayana will be released in cinemas on November 5, 2026.