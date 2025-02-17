Sahil Khan, who is known for working in comedies Style and Xcuse Me, has now married Armenia-born Milena Aleksandra in Dubai. While Sahil is 48, his second wife Milena is just 22.

Sahil Khan tied the knot with Armenia-born Milena Aleksandra on February 9 in Dubai. The couple hosted a grand reception at Burj Khalifa on Valentine's Day on February 14. This is Sahil's second marriage as he had a short-lived marriage to Iranian-born Norwegian actress Negar Khan, that only lasted for ten months in 2004-05.

While Sahil is 48, his second wife Milena Aleksandra is just 22. Speaking about the 22-year age gap between them, the actor told Bombay Times, "Love isn’t defined by age and our story reflects that. Milena shares the same belief, which is that love is about connection, understanding, and growing together through every stage of life. When I met Milena, she was just 21 and I was immediately drawn to her. I believe the feeling was mutual."

"Despite her age, she was clear-headed, mature, and had a deep understanding of life. We had meaningful conversations about our future, which led us to take the next step. After introducing our families, we got engaged and now, we’re happily married. All I want to say is - she is now my wife, Milena Aleksandra Khan, and we seek everyone’s blessings", Khan further added.

Revealing how they both met, Sahil shared, "We met in Moscow, Russia, while we were holidaying. She was having dinner with her mother at a restaurant, and I was there with my friends. I approached her and offered a modelling photoshoot, but she politely declined, saying, ‘No, I’m not interested. I’m only looking for a man to marry, build a family, and have kids’. Her simplicity and honesty instantly drew me in, and at that moment, I knew I wanted to marry her. From that day on, our journey together began."

Sahil Khan made his Bollywood debut in the 2001 comedy Style, which also featured Sharman Joshi as the second lead. They both reprised their roles of Amit Malik aka Chantu (Khan) and Nehal Shah aka Bantu (Joshi) in the sequel Xcuse me in 2003. Sahil was also seen in a few other Hindi films namely Aladin, Double Cross, and Ramaa: The Saviour.