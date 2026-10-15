Sahiba Bali calls viral Tamannaah Bhatia comment screenshot fake

Sahiba Bali has denied reports of a disagreement with Tamannaah Bhatia over remarks about women, religion and protests, saying the viral screenshot was fabricated or AI-generated.

Actor and content creator Sahiba Bali has dismissed a viral social media screenshot that appeared to show Tamannaah Bhatia objecting to her remarks about women, religion and protests.

The screenshot, which circulated on Reddit and Instagram, allegedly showed Bhatia commenting on a post linked to Bali. However, Bali has now said that the conversation never happened and that the screenshot was either edited or created using AI.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Bali criticised the misleading post and said celebrities were being used as clickbait.

“Wow, woke up to a fabricated and fully FALSE narrative built around me saying something (which I never have) and a fellow female talent apparently opposing me (which she never did). We both know none of this is true, and it’s either AI or edited. Brother, it’s too crazy how people will spend so much time to use your face as clickbait? Anyway, don’t believe everything you see (sic).”

She later added, “There’s a lot more to life than all this (sic).”

What did the fake screenshot claim?

The disputed screenshot appeared to connect a post about Goddess Durga with the treatment of women protesters during demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The original post reportedly compared the strength and anger associated with Goddess Durga with society's response to women who protest against injustice and demand their rights.

The viral screenshot allegedly showed Bhatia questioning the use of religious deities in the discussion. Bali, however, has made it clear that Bhatia did not make the alleged comment and that there was no such disagreement between them.

Bali speaks about online abuse and threats

The controversy comes at a time when Bali has also spoken about the abuse and threats she says she has faced online.

In an earlier social media post, she shared screenshots of abusive messages and said she had repeatedly faced similar comments. She also spoke about the difficulties of raising concerns about social and political issues online.

“I heard a lot this year. For absolutely no reason. I don’t support hatred of any kind. There might be narratives made which are manufactured — I address differences with compassion and not divide. I hope they can too. There’s too much hate in this world. The cost of voicing injustice is danger to livelihood and safety. I honestly am done. They won, I lost. I’m sorry.”

Bali also described how she felt targeted whether she spoke out or remained silent.

“Before I leave, let me tell you this: If I say something, I get abused. If I stay silent, I get abused. If I dissent against the government, I get abused. If I praise the government, I get abused,” she wrote.

Sahiba Bali explains her political views

Bali also addressed assumptions about her political beliefs in a series of social media posts. She said she was not a supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while naming former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as her favourite politician.

She described the Congress as a weak Opposition but also acknowledged former prime minister Manmohan Singh's contribution to India's economy around 1991.

Bali said she respected the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India but did not support the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She also recalled supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi in the past, while making it clear that her voting decision would be her own.

“My vote will decide that, not the abuses or fear from strangers,” she wrote.

Bali talks about religion and Indian identity

Bali also addressed discussions around religion and identity. She said Indian Muslims should not be treated as outsiders and argued that they were as Indian as any other citizen.

Speaking about her own religious practices, she said she wore a rudraksh for protection and visited a gurdwara to express gratitude.

She also said she did not hate anyone except criminals and called for capital punishment for rapists. Bali described the Cockroach Janta Party as a pressure group and ended the series of posts with a lighter observation that she preferred Delhi's food to Mumbai's.

Who is Sahiba Bali?

Sahiba Bali is an actor and content creator known for films including Laila Majnu, Amar Singh Chamkila and Dear Maya.

She has also built a significant social media presence, where she frequently discusses politics, religion, social issues and other subjects.