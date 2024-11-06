In the viral clip, Saif Ali Khan can be heard asking the paparazzi, "Kaun ho aap bhaisaab?"

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is one of paps' favourites as he never leaves a chance to make them smile or laugh. His hilarious candid videos often go viral and win the hearts of millions.

Now, one such hilarious video is making rounds on social media. In the clip, Saif Ali Khan can be heard asking the paparazzi with a smile, "Kaun ho aap bhaisaab?" as they stand outside his residence. He then pauses to chit-chat with them, and the video quickly went viral.

Watch:

Netizens are reacting to the clip, one of them wrote, "He is a nice man..no haters no attitude." The second one said, "sahi sawal pochh lia." Saif Ali Khan, while not following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather as a cricketer, is ensuring his son learns about his family's cricket legacy.

Earlier, in a viral video circulated on Instagram, he can be seen teaching Taimur his family's cricket history at a cricket club in London.

In the video, Saif is seen explaining to Taimur the concept of cricket counties. When Taimur asks a question, Saif responds, "Counties are like clubs. Like Sussex, Worcestershire. Your great-grandfather played for Worcestershire. Your grandfather captained Sussex."

As Taimur nods along, his cricket coach surprised by his family's legacy asks him, "Is that right?" Saif nods proudly in confirmation, affirming the legacy of cricket within his family.

