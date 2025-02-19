Sagarika Ghatke also revealed how Angad Bedi became a matchmaker between her and Zaheer Khan.

Actress Sagarika Ghatke aka Preeti Sabarwal from Chak De India (2007) opened up about how her relationship with now-husband Zaheer Khan went through rejection to acceptance. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sagarika revealed that Zaheer initially ignored him because people gave him a different perception of her.

Speaking about Zaheer maintaining distance from her, Sagarika said, "I think we kept meeting, and he wouldn’t even talk to me at first because everyone used to say, ‘You know, she’s that kind of girl.’ I don’t know exactly what they meant by that—maybe you should only talk to her if you are really serious; otherwise, there’s no point."

Sagarika also recalled how 'gentleman' Zaheer grew closer with their brief meetups, "It was always just a simple ‘Hi, hello.’ I always thought, ‘Oh, he’s such a gentleman.’ And that was it. But then, obviously, we kept meeting a lot more." Speaking about who helped them in bringing them together, Sagarika revealed, "Angad Bedi also played a very important role in bringing us together."

Apart from Angad, Sagarika and Zaheer bonded over their game sessions. Yes, they ditched the conventional dinner, and movie dates and competed with each other in paddle tennis. She said, "I always tell them, ‘I don’t want to be in Zac’s team because we will keep fighting!’ If anybody misses a shot, it’s like, ‘Oh, what is wrong with you?’ So, I prefer being on the other side!"

For the unversed, in 2017, Sagarika and Zaheer got engaged in an intimate ceremony during the Indian Premier League. The couple later opted for a simple registered marriage on November 23, 2017. The secret marriage was followed by several big ceremonies, including a mehndi ceremony and a grand reception, which was attended by renowned figures from sports and entertainment.