Sagarika Ghatge, who has been a national-level field hockey player, has welcomed her first child with the former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan. They have named their baby boy Fatehsinh Khan. Here's everything you need to know about Sagarika's royal lineage.

Sagarika Ghatge made her acting debut as she famously portrayed Preeti Sabharwal in the 2007 sports drama Chak De! India, which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and became a modern cult classic. On November 23, 2017, Sagarika tied the knot with former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan. After seven years of their marriage, the couple announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy on April 16, 2025. Sagarika and Zaheer revealed the name of their child and shared a beautiful family photo in a joint Instagram post, which they captioned, "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

It's not known to many people that Sagarika hails from a royal family. She is a descendant of Shahu Maharaj, the first Maharaja of the princely state of Kolhapur and her father Vijaysinh Ghatge belongs to the royal family of Kagal, a town in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Her grandmother Sita Raj Ghatge is the daughter of Tukojirao Holkar III, the 13th Holkar Maharaja of the princely state of Indore.

After Chak De! India, Sagarika starred in a few other Hindi films such as Fox, Rush, Miley Naa Miley Hum, and Irada, but none of them made a mark at the box office. She also did a Punjabi film Dildariyaan and a Marathi movie Premachi Goshta. She was also one of the finalists in the adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 in 2015, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty and won by Aashish Chaudhary. Sagarika also led the Hindi romantic thriller web series BOSS: Baap of Special Services on ALT Balaji in 2019.

The actress, who has also been a national-level field hockey player, has now turned into an entrepreneur as she founded the traditional Indian fashion brand Akutee with her mother Urmila Ghatge in 2023. The brand's clothing collection is inspired by their royal heritage and its name means princess in Sanskrit and Marathi. Sagarika is also looking to bounce back in the Hindi film industry with stronger roles and scripts.

