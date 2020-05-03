'Safety of audience is first priority, then comes entertainment': Sanjay Dutt on COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the world severely with lockdowns being implemented throughout the world, impacting the global economy, impacting every industry including films and television. Bollywood has indeed been severely hit with the shoots of films being halted and film releases being stalled with no light at the end of the tunnel yet.

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s schedule that was lined up with several interesting projects, has also gone for a toss this year, but he feels there are "far bigger worries" than just work. Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Sanjay said, "The pandemic has certainly affected things but the lockdown is for everyone’s safety. I honestly feel the primary thing is to focus on everyone’s well-being and safety of our audiences then comes the entertainment part. It will delay the projects in high probability but that is reasonable for the nation’s best interest."

The 6-year-old actor further added, "Currently, every shoot is on a halt but I am looking forward to bringing some exciting projects to the audience. There are some interesting characters that I will be playing and the line-up definitely looks good." Meanwhile, the actor recently shared how Nargis Dutt Foundation has been carrying out relief efforts across Mumbai, "While everyone has been trying to help as many people as possible, let’s all do our bit and make sure that no one sleeps hungry. A small contribution of Rs 600 can feed a family of four for two weeks. Now is the time when we need to be there for each other!"

Talking of how kids are abreast of what’s happening around them, Sanjay added, "Today’s generation is much smarter, you know! It’s not difficult to make them understand this situation. I’m just happy they are safe with my wife, even though away but those smiles and all the hustle, keeps me occupied and going."