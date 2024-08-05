Twitter
HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Bollywood star left his homemaker wife due to superiority complex, married foreigner; then his ex-wife became...

Born into a Punjabi Muslim family in Malerkotla, this actor was the first Asian nominated for British and Canadian film awards.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This Bollywood star left his homemaker wife due to superiority complex, married foreigner; then his ex-wife became...
Saeed Jaffrey (Image: YouTube screenshot)
Saeed Jaffrey, one of the most popular Asian actors, had a career that spanned over six decades and included more than 150 films in British, American, and Indian cinema. He starred in films like Shatranj Ke Khilari, Chashme Buddoor, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and Henna.

But do you know he was a 'horrible' husband who left his Indian wife because he was influenced by British culture? Today, we will look at his journey and see how he faced struggles in his personal life despite having a successful career. 

Born into a Punjabi Muslim family in Malerkotla, he was the first Asian nominated for British and Canadian film awards. Due to his father’s job as a government doctor, Saeed moved frequently as a child and developed a strong interest in drama and movies early on.

Despite his success in Hindi cinema, Saeed faced professional struggles and made regretful decisions in his personal life. Let's explore some lesser-known aspects of his journey.

Saeed and his friends soon formed a theater group called Unity Theatre in Delhi, where he met Madur Bahadur, his first wife, who played the lead in his play The Eagle Has Two Heads. They performed together multiple times, and their shared love for theater brought them closer.

Saeed and Madhur, also known as Mehrunima, fell deeply in love and dated for several years. When Saeed asked her parents for her hand in marriage, they refused due to his financial situation. In 1958, they married in a civil ceremony and later had three daughters: Meera, Zia, and Sakina. The family traveled to England and America together.

At just 19, Saeed married 17-year-old Madhur. He had been fascinated by British culture and etiquette since childhood, which influenced his mannerisms. In contrast, Madhur came from an old, affluent Hindu Kayastha family in Delhi and had studied drama at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in the UK.

As time went on, Saeed developed a superiority complex that caused him to drift apart from Madhur. In his diary, which was later made public, he reflected on his divorce and the impact it had on his life.

He wrote, "As I grew up, I was very fascinated by the british culture in colonial India. I learnt to speak English fluently, wear suits with grace, and developed impeccable etiquettes. But Mehrunima grew up to be my complete opposite - homely, a typical housewife. All my advices and admonishments couldn't change her basic personality - an obedient wife, a doting mother and a good homemaker. But she was not what I wanted. More I tried to change her, more we drifted apart. Gradually she metamorphosed from a cheerful affectionate young girl into a quiet insecure woman.”

Saeed developed feelings for his co-actress, Jennifer Soel, whom he considered the perfect woman. In 1966, he divorced Mehrunima and married Jennifer. However, he soon realized that Jennifer was self-centered and focused on her looks, while he missed Mehrunima’s affection. Despite this, he never tried to reconnect with her or check on their children.

Meanwhile, Mehrunima pursued her passions in radio, drama, and cooking, sending their kids to live with her mother in India after the divorce. Saeed's life changed when he discovered an article about Madhur Jaffrey, who had published a cookbook and was now thriving. Although Madhur was happy and remarried, she refused to meet Saeed when he sought her out, though their children wanted to talk to him one last time.

“To this date, I cannot forget what my children told me. They told me that their new father knows the meaning of true love. He Broke Da Cage of Negativity. He accepted Mehrunima as she was and never tried to change her into what he himself was, because he loves her more than he loves himself. He let her evolve at her own pace and never tried to force his wishes on her. He accepted and enjoyed her person as it was. And she has bloomed into a confident loving affectionate self reliant lady today under her second husband's selfless love and acceptance.”

Saeed Jaffrey was a brilliant actor but not a great husband. While the stage didn’t teach him much, his personal life offered valuable lessons. The most important lesson he learned was: "You don't change people you love; you love them as they are."

