Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

During PM Modi's visit, India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

Meet woman, billionaire's daughter, who studied in London, now leads Rs 1124 crore company as...

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unique sounds

10 animals with unique sounds

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Born in conservative Muslim family, this actress had a Hindu wedding, observes Karva Chauth, didn't convert but...

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Throughout his career, this actor played many different roles, but one particular role in a Sanjay Dutt film became especially memorable.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 06:10 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...
Image credit: YouTube screenshot
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In Hindi cinema, some villains were so impactful that they made actresses fear just by appearing on screen. One such legendary actor was Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Sadashiv played many roles throughout his career, but one role in a Sanjay Dutt film stood out the most.

After seeing his performance, everyone was curious about what inspired him to take on that character. His acting earned him a lot of praise, and even the famous villain Amrish Puri admired his work. In the 1991 film Sadak, Sadashiv played the role of a eunuch and made a huge impact. His performance was so impressive that he won the Best Villain Award. People still remember the character he portrayed in that film.

While Mahesh Bhatt's film featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt as the main stars, it was Sadashiv's role as Saddam that truly stole the show. His performance drew a lot of attention and praise, which greatly helped his career.

Sadashiv's father did not support his acting dreams and even arranged his marriage to try to dissuade him. Despite this, Sadashiv's love for acting never faded. He went on to make a unique name for himself in the industry with his memorable villain roles.

When he was beaten up

Sadashiv Amrapurkar faced a troubling incident when he attempted to address the issue of water wastage during Holi. While he was protesting against the excessive use of water by his neighbors, he was attacked and severely beaten. This incident occurred in March 2013, highlighting his commitment to raising awareness about responsible water usage during the festival. Despite his efforts to bring about positive change, the violent reaction he received was a stark reminder of the challenges faced by individuals advocating for environmental conservation.

Death:

In October 2014, Amrapurkar developed a lung inflammation that led to his hospitalization at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His condition worsened, and he passed away on November 3, 2014, at the age of 64.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Watch: Sanjana Sanghi leads class for underprivileged students on Teachers' Day, fans thank her for 'generosity'

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: TCS to compete with Jio in...

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

French President Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as new Prime Minister of France; know all about him

Steroids for Sale: Top-3 Brands to Consider

Steroids for Sale: Top-3 Brands to Consider

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement