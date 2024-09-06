This actor defied father to enter films, outshone Sanjay Dutt, became more popular than Amrish Puri; was beaten up by...

Throughout his career, this actor played many different roles, but one particular role in a Sanjay Dutt film became especially memorable.

In Hindi cinema, some villains were so impactful that they made actresses fear just by appearing on screen. One such legendary actor was Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Sadashiv played many roles throughout his career, but one role in a Sanjay Dutt film stood out the most.

After seeing his performance, everyone was curious about what inspired him to take on that character. His acting earned him a lot of praise, and even the famous villain Amrish Puri admired his work. In the 1991 film Sadak, Sadashiv played the role of a eunuch and made a huge impact. His performance was so impressive that he won the Best Villain Award. People still remember the character he portrayed in that film.

While Mahesh Bhatt's film featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt as the main stars, it was Sadashiv's role as Saddam that truly stole the show. His performance drew a lot of attention and praise, which greatly helped his career.

Sadashiv's father did not support his acting dreams and even arranged his marriage to try to dissuade him. Despite this, Sadashiv's love for acting never faded. He went on to make a unique name for himself in the industry with his memorable villain roles.

When he was beaten up

Sadashiv Amrapurkar faced a troubling incident when he attempted to address the issue of water wastage during Holi. While he was protesting against the excessive use of water by his neighbors, he was attacked and severely beaten. This incident occurred in March 2013, highlighting his commitment to raising awareness about responsible water usage during the festival. Despite his efforts to bring about positive change, the violent reaction he received was a stark reminder of the challenges faced by individuals advocating for environmental conservation.

Death:

In October 2014, Amrapurkar developed a lung inflammation that led to his hospitalization at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His condition worsened, and he passed away on November 3, 2014, at the age of 64.

