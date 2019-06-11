'Sadak 2': It's no makeup look once again for Alia Bhatt!

As per reports in a tabloid, Alia Bhatt has opted for a no makeup look in 'Sadak 2'. This is not the first time, the actor will be seen sans makeup on the big screen.

Alia Bhatt's forthcoming film is Sadak 2 in which she will be teaming up with her dad Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt for the very first time. The film is a sequel to 1991 Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak which starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja in the leading roles along with late Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Talking about Sadak 2, along with Alia and Pooja, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

For her role in Sadak 2, Alia is all set to go sans makeup as her character demands the same. The talented actor started shooting for the film a few days back and she donned no makeup look while shooting. A source stated to MidDay, "In the first schedule, her face donned a naked appearance. For the first few days of the leg, she was ready in 25 minutes. The team is using a light primer base with the foundation to create a dewy effect. There will be a light rose blush on the cheekbones, coupled with kohl in her eyes, and a nude satin pink lipstick."

This is not the first time we will be seeing Alia in a minimal makeup look. The 26-year-old actor opted for the same in Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi as well as Gully Boy.

Meanwhile, talking about the vibe on the sets of Sadak 2, a source said to DNA After Hrs, "The entire equation and the vibe between the Bhatts (Mahesh, Pooja and Alia) and Sanju and Adi, is very family-like. They share a close bond and their working together on this film is like home-coming of sorts."

The much-awaited film is slated to release on July 10, 2020.