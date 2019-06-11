'Sadak 2': It's no makeup look once again for Alia Bhatt!

Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets Rs 49000 off ahead of Apple iPhone 15 Pro launch, check details

Meet Mansi Sonawane, left MBBS to pursue father's dream, cracked UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets Rs 49000 off ahead of Apple iPhone 15 Pro launch, check details

Meet Mansi Sonawane, left MBBS to pursue father's dream, cracked UPSC in third attempt, got AIR...

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Sadak 2': It's no makeup look once again for Alia Bhatt!

As per reports in a tabloid, Alia Bhatt has opted for a no makeup look in 'Sadak 2'. This is not the first time, the actor will be seen sans makeup on the big screen.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 09:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Alia Bhatt's forthcoming film is Sadak 2 in which she will be teaming up with her dad Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt for the very first time. The film is a sequel to 1991 Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak which starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja in the leading roles along with late Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Talking about Sadak 2, along with Alia and Pooja, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

For her role in Sadak 2, Alia is all set to go sans makeup as her character demands the same. The talented actor started shooting for the film a few days back and she donned no makeup look while shooting. A source stated to MidDay, "In the first schedule, her face donned a naked appearance. For the first few days of the leg, she was ready in 25 minutes. The team is using a light primer base with the foundation to create a dewy effect. There will be a light rose blush on the cheekbones, coupled with kohl in her eyes, and a nude satin pink lipstick."

This is not the first time we will be seeing Alia in a minimal makeup look. The 26-year-old actor opted for the same in Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi as well as Gully Boy.

Meanwhile, talking about the vibe on the sets of Sadak 2, a source said to DNA After Hrs, "The entire equation and the vibe between the Bhatts (Mahesh, Pooja and Alia) and Sanju and Adi, is very family-like. They share a close bond and their working together on this film is like home-coming of sorts."

The much-awaited film is slated to release on July 10, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bhola Shankar OTT release: When, where to watch Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh-starrer action film

Jawan box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh breaks his own opening weekend record, film crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

YouTuber Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika gets pregnant again; watch Payal Malik's reaction

Asia Cup 2023: Why is Shreyas Iyer not playing against Pakistan in Super 4s?

Rajinikanth's next after Jailer, Thalaivar 171, to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, fans wonder if it's part of LCU

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE