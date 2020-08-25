'Sadak 2': Amaal Mallik comes out in support of Arijit Singh, says his song deserves a release

Music composer and singer Amaal Malik lends suppport to #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 hashtag, says it at least deserves a release.

Mahesh Bhatt directed Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead, has been receiving a lot of backlashes ever since the trailer of the film was released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. And now it has landed itself in another controversy for reportedly withholding singer Arijit Singh’s tracks, which the latter had recorded for the film.

Monday, Arijit Singh fans came out in support of the singer on social media and used the hashtag ##ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 demanding that the filmmakers release the two tracks recorded by the artiste.

Music composer and singer Amaal Malik too came out in support of the singer on micro-blogging site Twitter. Responding to a Twitter user, Amaal wrote that the songs at least deserve a release. He wrote, "I think the song deserves to at least get a release! Constantly hurting the fans will lead to nothing but just more disbelief in the music industry. At least put out the version if you can. #ReleaseArijitSongFromSadak2 (sic)."

The two songs that were reportedly dropped from the film’s album are, 'Shukriya', sung by Jubin Nautiyal and KK, which the second one is 'Dil Mein Humdum'. In fact, the link of the film's album shared by Alia Bhatt on her Twitter handle too has no song in the list that has been sung by Arijit Singh.



Meanwhile, Amaal engaged in a Twitter war of words with Salman Khan fans. Calling Salman fans ‘Bhaitards’, the music composer wrote that while he respects Salman Khan and is grateful for the launch he gave him, but he isn’t someone to take sh** from anyone. Amaal also mentioned that Salman Khan fans were offended when he said that Shah Rukh Khan was his favourite actor. He tweeted, "It all started with me saying #Srk is my favourite actor, and these idiots went crazy."