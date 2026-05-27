'Sad': Jacqueline Fernandez reacts to viral video of man selling cow before Eid-Ul-Adha, watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez reacted emotionally to a viral video showing a cattle owner breaking down after selling his cow before Eid-ul-Adha.

A touching video of a cattle owner emotionally hugging his cow before selling it ahead of Eid-ul-Adha has gone viral on social media, with many internet users reacting strongly to the heartbreaking moment.

The clip, reportedly from Bangladesh, also caught the attention of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The video was shared by Cablgram and showed the livestock owner crying inconsolably while embracing the animal after the sale. The emotional visuals quickly spread across social media platforms, with several users expressing sympathy for the farmer.

Reacting to the viral post, Jacqueline simply commented, “Sad.” Her brief response soon grabbed attention online, especially given her known love for animals and active support for animal welfare causes.

Many livestock owners sell cattle, goats and sheep ahead of Eid-ul-Adha due to the sharp increase in demand during the festival season. For several farmers and traders, the period is financially significant as it helps them earn income, clear debts and support their households.

Jacqueline Fernandez has often voiced support for animals and animal welfare initiatives. The actress regularly shares moments with her pets online and has previously promoted campaigns focused on rescue, adoption and care for stray animals.

Recently, Jacqueline also shared a video showing a man offering water to a stray dog. The clip carried the message, “A gram of kindness is worth more than a ton of good intentions.”

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The festival marks Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion and willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. As part of the tradition, Muslims perform Qurbani, or animal sacrifice, during the celebrations.